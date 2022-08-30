The share price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) rose to $16.10 per share on Monday from $15.63. While Liberty Energy Inc. has overperformed by 3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBRT rose by 52.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.05 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.30% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LBRT. Citigroup September 13, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LBRT, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for LBRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Liberty Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LBRT is recording an average volume of 3.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 9.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.46, showing growth from the present price of $16.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LBRT has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,184,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $386.02 million, following the purchase of 360,862 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LBRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,053,714 additional shares for a total stake of worth $196.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,811,001.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 734,764 position in LBRT. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 91984.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.97%, now holding 9.38 million shares worth $133.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LBRT holdings by 38.40% and now holds 8.18 million LBRT shares valued at $116.22 million with the added 2.27 million shares during the period. LBRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.