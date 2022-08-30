Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) closed Monday at $23.93 per share, up from $20.50 a day earlier. While Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has overperformed by 16.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRIN rose by 55.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.98 to $12.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) recommending Buy. Jefferies also rated GRIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 28, 2021.

Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

The current dividend for GRIN investors is set at $3.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 54.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRIN is recording an average volume of 266.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.50%, with a gain of 18.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.50, showing growth from the present price of $23.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Shares?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is based in the Singapore and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 151.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 988,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 988,673.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC subtracted a -30,441 position in GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 47700.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.03%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $5.37 million. GRIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.20% at present.