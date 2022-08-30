The share price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) fell to $25.98 per share on Monday from $26.69. While Bumble Inc. has underperformed by -2.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -52.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.05 to $15.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.20% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BMBL. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded BMBL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Goldman January 13, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 13, 2022, and set its price target from $57 to $54. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BMBL, as published in its report on January 13, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for BMBL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bumble Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BMBL is recording an average volume of 2.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.59, showing growth from the present price of $25.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BMBL has increased by 41.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,055,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $419.24 million, following the purchase of 3,253,164 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,045,935 additional shares for a total stake of worth $407.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,759,361.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 378,534 position in BMBL. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 4.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 205.71%, now holding 6.52 million shares worth $247.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BMBL holdings by 284.84% and now holds 5.04 million BMBL shares valued at $191.25 million with the added 3.73 million shares during the period. BMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.57% at present.