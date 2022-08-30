Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) closed Monday at $4.93 per share, down from $5.06 a day earlier. While Tencent Music Entertainment Group has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TME fell by -42.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.53 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) recommending Sell. A report published by Goldman on February 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for TME. China Renaissance also Downgraded TME shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2022. UBS November 15, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TME, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for TME shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TME is recording an average volume of 12.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 10.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.73, showing growth from the present price of $4.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tencent Music Entertainment Group Shares?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in TME has increased by 2.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,993,022 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.74 million, following the purchase of 909,465 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in TME during the first quarter, downing its stake by -37.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,997,360 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,093,218.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC added a 5,406,432 position in TME. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.51%, now holding 20.52 million shares worth $86.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TME holdings by 5.46% and now holds 18.08 million TME shares valued at $76.12 million with the added 0.94 million shares during the period. TME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.