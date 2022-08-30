Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) marked $61.34 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $63.82. While Sea Limited has underperformed by -3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE fell by -80.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $372.70 to $54.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.80% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) to Neutral. JP Morgan also Downgraded SE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Goldman Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 28, 2022, but set its price target from $460 to $300. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SE, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $287 for SE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sea Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.44M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a loss of -4.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $128.56, showing growth from the present price of $61.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SE has decreased by -1.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,188,004 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.15 billion, following the sale of -422,985 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,940,505 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.53 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,100,417.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -373,227 position in SE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.21%, now holding 10.73 million shares worth $819.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SE holdings by 8.48% and now holds 9.53 million SE shares valued at $727.38 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. SE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.