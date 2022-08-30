Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) marked $7.77 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $7.70. While Olo Inc. has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLO fell by -82.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.00 to $7.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLO. Stifel also Upgraded OLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OLO, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. Stifel’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for OLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Olo Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.60, showing growth from the present price of $7.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olo Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in OLO has increased by 34.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,275,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.76 million, following the purchase of 2,901,146 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in OLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,421,225 additional shares for a total stake of worth $118.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,021,374.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,792,602 position in OLO. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.92%, now holding 5.52 million shares worth $59.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its OLO holdings by 508.15% and now holds 5.3 million OLO shares valued at $56.81 million with the added 4.43 million shares during the period. OLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.23% at present.