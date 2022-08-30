Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) marked $7.13 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $7.12. While Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE fell by -12.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.69 to $4.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on May 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CLNE. Evercore ISI also Upgraded CLNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2022. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CLNE, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Needham’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLNE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.93, showing growth from the present price of $7.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CLNE has decreased by -2.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,027,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $103.86 million, following the sale of -429,092 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CLNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,082,455 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,696,002.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 612,971 position in CLNE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.15%, now holding 8.99 million shares worth $58.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CLNE holdings by 6.26% and now holds 7.73 million CLNE shares valued at $50.08 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. CLNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.80% at present.