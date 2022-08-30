The share price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) rose to $2.70 per share on Monday from $2.67. While Nordic American Tankers Limited has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAT rose by 15.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) recommending Hold. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $3.75. Evercore ISI May 04, 2020d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for NAT, as published in its report on May 04, 2020. Evercore ISI’s report from October 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $4 for NAT shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NAT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.05 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NAT is recording an average volume of 4.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.23, showing growth from the present price of $2.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nordic American Tankers Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NAT has increased by 8.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,924,664 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.42 million, following the purchase of 718,670 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in NAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 141,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,217,696.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC subtracted a -473,862 position in NAT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 9194.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $8.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its NAT holdings by -24.58% and now holds 2.73 million NAT shares valued at $6.55 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. NAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.70% at present.