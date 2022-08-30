BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) closed Monday at $16.64 per share, down from $17.32 a day earlier. While BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIGC fell by -72.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.14 to $12.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.68% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) recommending Perform. A report published by Berenberg on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BIGC. Truist also reiterated BIGC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 01, 2022, but set its price target from $60 to $50. Piper Sandler resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for BIGC, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Needham’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for BIGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIGC is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a loss of -4.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.45, showing growth from the present price of $16.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BigCommerce Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BIGC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 39,477 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,199,446.

During the first quarter, Echo Street Capital Management LL added a 1,156,105 position in BIGC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.26%, now holding 3.76 million shares worth $58.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its BIGC holdings by 0.63% and now holds 2.71 million BIGC shares valued at $42.47 million with the added 17092.0 shares during the period. BIGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.30% at present.