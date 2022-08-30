Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) marked $5.85 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $10.46. While Azure Power Global Limited has underperformed by -44.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZRE fell by -69.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.30 to $9.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.00% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2021, HSBC Securities Upgraded Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on April 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AZRE. HSBC Securities also Downgraded AZRE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 28, 2020. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AZRE, as published in its report on October 17, 2019.

Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Azure Power Global Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 225.43K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AZRE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.58%, with a loss of -45.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.10, showing growth from the present price of $5.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azure Power Global Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $168.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,759,647.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 83,789 position in AZRE. Aberdeen Standard Investments sold an additional 16186.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.00%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $19.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Templeton Investments Co increased its AZRE holdings by 3.47% and now holds 1.33 million AZRE shares valued at $16.32 million with the added 44700.0 shares during the period.