Within its last year performance, ATXS fell by -3.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.26 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.21% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS)

One of the most important indicators of Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -230.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATXS is recording 159.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.79%, with a gain of 5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astria Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATXS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATXS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 911,736.

At the end of the first quarter, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its ATXS holdings by 542.06% and now holds 0.59 million ATXS shares valued at $2.43 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. ATXS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.90% at present.