In Thursday’s session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) marked $13.84 per share, up from $13.76 in the previous session. While Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOD fell by -19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.05 to $13.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VOD. Berenberg April 05, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VOD, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

With VOD’s current dividend of $0.98 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VOD has an average volume of 5.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.95%, with a loss of -5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in VOD has decreased by -13.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,913,676 shares of the stock, with a value of $352.97 million, following the sale of -3,624,256 additional shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme made another decreased to its shares in VOD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,292,737 additional shares for a total stake of worth $283.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,186,148.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 922,429 position in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.47%, now holding 12.23 million shares worth $180.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its VOD holdings by 138.08% and now holds 9.55 million VOD shares valued at $141.0 million with the added 5.54 million shares during the period. VOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.30% at present.