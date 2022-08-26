VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) closed Thursday at $34.36 per share, up from $33.99 a day earlier. While VICI Properties Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VICI rose by 15.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.69 to $26.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.16% in the last 200 days.

On August 24, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) recommending Mkt Outperform. Citigroup also rated VICI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on January 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $35. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for VICI, as published in its report on December 15, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for VICI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

The current dividend for VICI investors is set at $1.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of VICI Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VICI is recording an average volume of 13.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.37%, with a loss of -2.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.32, showing growth from the present price of $34.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VICI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VICI Properties Inc. Shares?

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Diversified market. When comparing VICI Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -111.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VICI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VICI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VICI has increased by 25.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 135,927,274 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.65 billion, following the purchase of 27,219,070 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in VICI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,448,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.73 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 79,789,928.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 26,372,778 position in VICI. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.41%, now holding 57.59 million shares worth $1.97 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VICI holdings by 108.41% and now holds 51.78 million VICI shares valued at $1.77 billion with the added 26.93 million shares during the period. VICI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.13% at present.