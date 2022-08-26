The share price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rose to $43.74 per share on Thursday from $43.55. While Verizon Communications Inc. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VZ fell by -20.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.51 to $43.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.97% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VZ. DZ Bank April 29, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for VZ, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. Goldman’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for VZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VZ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.56 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Verizon Communications Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VZ is recording an average volume of 19.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.12%, with a loss of -1.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.49, showing growth from the present price of $43.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verizon Communications Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Telecom Services sector, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Verizon Communications Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VZ has increased by 4.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 328,225,901 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.16 billion, following the purchase of 14,984,468 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,717,709 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.58 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 207,453,094.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -4,143,248 position in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.41%, now holding 77.79 million shares worth $3.59 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its VZ holdings by 6.68% and now holds 63.78 million VZ shares valued at $2.95 billion with the added 4.0 million shares during the period. VZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.