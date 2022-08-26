A share of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) closed at $21.92 per share on Thursday, down from $21.93 day before. While ICICI Bank Limited has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBN rose by 16.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.64 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2020, Bernstein Upgraded ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 16, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IBN. Jefferies March 06, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IBN, as published in its report on March 06, 2017. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

It’s important to note that IBN shareholders are currently getting $0.13 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ICICI Bank Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IBN is registering an average volume of 7.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.97%, with a loss of -1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.70, showing growth from the present price of $21.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ICICI Bank Limited Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is based in the India. When comparing ICICI Bank Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in IBN has decreased by -9.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,153,908 shares of the stock, with a value of $938.3 million, following the sale of -4,511,561 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in IBN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -684,937 additional shares for a total stake of worth $686.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,042,034.

During the first quarter, GQG Partners LLC added a 6,116,246 position in IBN. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.57%, now holding 23.98 million shares worth $498.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its IBN holdings by -0.80% and now holds 18.93 million IBN shares valued at $393.37 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. IBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.60% at present.