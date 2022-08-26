Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) closed Thursday at $4.53 per share, up from $4.51 a day earlier. While Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBVA fell by -32.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.26 to $3.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.88% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on March 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BBVA. Societe Generale June 16, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BBVA, as published in its report on June 16, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

The current dividend for BBVA investors is set at $0.34 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BBVA is recording an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.60%, with a loss of -7.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.99, showing growth from the present price of $4.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Shares?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is based in the Spain and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Diversified market. When comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s position in BBVA has increased by 7.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 52,399,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.89 million, following the purchase of 3,515,641 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in BBVA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,062,060 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,293,475.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L subtracted a -790,717 position in BBVA. Northern Trust Investments, Inc. purchased an additional 31637.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 5.96 million shares worth $27.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its BBVA holdings by -12.37% and now holds 5.15 million BBVA shares valued at $23.39 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. BBVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.90% at present.