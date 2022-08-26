TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) marked $9.53 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $8.33. While TDCX Inc. has overperformed by 14.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 23, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TDCX Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 311.17K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TDCX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.90%, with a gain of 33.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.90, showing growth from the present price of $9.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TDCX Inc. Shares?

The Singapore based company TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Business Services. When comparing TDCX Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP’s position in TDCX has increased by 13.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,589,525 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.35 million, following the purchase of 315,369 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in TDCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 49,850 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,908,059.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -92,205 position in TDCX. Tree Line Advisors sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $12.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its TDCX holdings by 56.19% and now holds 1.42 million TDCX shares valued at $11.14 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period.