As of Thursday, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock closed at $7.43, up from $7.30 the previous day. While Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has overperformed by 1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERIC fell by -37.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.78 to $6.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ERIC. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on December 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for ERIC, as published in its report on October 25, 2021. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Investors in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ERIC is recording 6.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.37%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.71, showing growth from the present price of $7.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Shares?

The Communication Equipment market is dominated by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) based in the Sweden. When comparing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ERIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ERIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in ERIC has decreased by -6.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 89,351,277 shares of the stock, with a value of $673.71 million, following the sale of -5,901,780 additional shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme made another decreased to its shares in ERIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,604,475 additional shares for a total stake of worth $294.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,084,320.

During the first quarter, SRB Corp. subtracted a -327,435 position in ERIC. Insight North America LLC sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.32%, now holding 13.81 million shares worth $104.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its ERIC holdings by -0.88% and now holds 11.71 million ERIC shares valued at $88.3 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. ERIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.90% at present.