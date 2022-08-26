Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) marked $1.55 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.33. While Spire Global Inc. has overperformed by 16.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPIR fell by -82.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) recommending Outperform. A report published by CJS Securities on March 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Outperform’ rating for SPIR. Stifel also rated SPIR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 03, 2022. BofA Securities January 19, 2022d the rating to Underperform on January 19, 2022, and set its price target from $5.05 to $1.75. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SPIR, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for SPIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Spire Global Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SPIR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a gain of 1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.53, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spire Global Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPIR has increased by 1,674.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,434,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.15 million, following the purchase of 5,128,152 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -74,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,670,805.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 1,123,711 position in SPIR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 316.69%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $2.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its SPIR holdings by 418.03% and now holds 1.02 million SPIR shares valued at $1.52 million with the added 0.82 million shares during the period. SPIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.