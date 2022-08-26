As of Thursday, Astrotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock closed at $0.48, up from $0.47 the previous day. While Astrotech Corporation has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTC fell by -57.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.21 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2016, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is 0.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Astrotech Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASTC is recording 171.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.96%, with a gain of 3.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Astrotech Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,587,316 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.19 million, following the purchase of 2,587,316 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ASTC during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,523,402.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -100,958 position in ASTC. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.37 million shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its ASTC holdings by 32.96% and now holds 0.37 million ASTC shares valued at $0.17 million with the added 91183.0 shares during the period. ASTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.70% at present.