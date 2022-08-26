In Thursday’s session, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) marked $2.10 per share, up from $2.01 in the previous session. While Quotient Technology Inc. has overperformed by 4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QUOT fell by -70.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) to Hold. A report published by BofA/Merrill on March 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for QUOT. Morgan Stanley also rated QUOT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2019. Dougherty & Company November 18, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for QUOT, as published in its report on November 18, 2019. First Analysis Sec’s report from November 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for QUOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. First Analysis Sec also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Quotient Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QUOT has an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a loss of -9.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QUOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quotient Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QUOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QUOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trigran Investments, Inc.’s position in QUOT has decreased by -0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,281,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.17 million, following the sale of -65,973 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QUOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,732,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,612,793.

During the first quarter, Engaged Capital LLC subtracted a 0 position in QUOT. Lynrock Lake LP sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 5.67 million shares worth $15.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Grassi Investment Management LLC decreased its QUOT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 5.31 million QUOT shares valued at $14.7 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. QUOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.