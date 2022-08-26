The share price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) rose to $19.45 per share on Thursday from $18.95. While Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 22.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.10 to $11.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.77% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PARR. Cowen also Upgraded PARR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2021. Credit Suisse February 17, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PARR is recording an average volume of 866.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a gain of 2.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.75, showing growth from the present price of $19.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is based in the USA. When comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 236.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PARR has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,690,987 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.4 million, following the purchase of 89,063 additional shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in PARR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,700,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -60,499 position in PARR. Chai Trust Co LLC sold an additional -2.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -41.18%, now holding 3.35 million shares worth $55.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PARR holdings by -1.65% and now holds 2.74 million PARR shares valued at $45.24 million with the lessened 45928.0 shares during the period. PARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.