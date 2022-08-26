A share of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) closed at $64.46 per share on Thursday, down from $64.60 day before. While Mondelez International Inc. has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDLZ rose by 4.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.47 to $57.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.17% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recommending Outperform. A report published by UBS on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MDLZ. Mizuho also rated MDLZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $77 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2022. Jefferies Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 05, 2022, but set its price target from $72 to $76. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MDLZ, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from July 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $71 for MDLZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

It’s important to note that MDLZ shareholders are currently getting $1.54 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mondelez International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MDLZ is registering an average volume of 6.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.44%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.06, showing growth from the present price of $64.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDLZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mondelez International Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Confectioners market, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Mondelez International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MDLZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MDLZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MDLZ has increased by 1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 112,404,404 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.2 billion, following the purchase of 2,188,251 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MDLZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 881,829 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.93 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 61,318,308.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,134,132 position in MDLZ. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -1.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.72%, now holding 41.72 million shares worth $2.67 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its MDLZ holdings by 2.42% and now holds 24.3 million MDLZ shares valued at $1.56 billion with the added 0.57 million shares during the period. MDLZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.