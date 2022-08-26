MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) closed Thursday at $67.27 per share, up from $66.04 a day earlier. While MetLife Inc. has overperformed by 1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MET rose by 7.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.18 to $57.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.20% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MET. Jefferies also rated MET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Peer Perform rating on January 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MET, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for MET shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

The current dividend for MET investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MetLife Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MET is recording an average volume of 4.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.25%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.80, showing growth from the present price of $67.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MetLife Inc. Shares?

MetLife Inc. (MET) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing MetLife Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in MET has decreased by -2.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 56,975,235 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.6 billion, following the sale of -1,457,995 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -199,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.43 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 54,168,395.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,025,519 position in MET. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.91 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.40%, now holding 37.01 million shares worth $2.34 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MET holdings by -5.84% and now holds 33.51 million MET shares valued at $2.12 billion with the lessened -2.08 million shares during the period. MET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.