iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) marked $0.47 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.46. While iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICLK fell by -90.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.63 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) to Neutral. A report published by China Renaissance on September 29, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ICLK. Alliance Global Partners also rated ICLK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2020. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ICLK, as published in its report on June 19, 2018. ROTH Capital’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ICLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 242.73K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ICLK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.53%, with a loss of -21.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.54, showing growth from the present price of $0.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. TIAA-CREF Investment Management L’s position in ICLK has decreased by -2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,858,923 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.48 million, following the sale of -102,126 additional shares during the last quarter. FIL Investment Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ICLK during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,636,648.

During the first quarter, TT International Asset Management subtracted a 0 position in ICLK. Teachers Advisors LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $1.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Evolution Capital Management LLC increased its ICLK holdings by 5.61% and now holds 1.76 million ICLK shares valued at $0.9 million with the added 93510.0 shares during the period. ICLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.