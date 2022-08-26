AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) marked $68.26 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $67.64. While AstraZeneca PLC has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZN rose by 16.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.70 to $53.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.41% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, UBS Downgraded AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) to Neutral. A report published by DZ Bank on February 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AZN. Argus April 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AZN, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AZN currently pays a dividend of $1.90 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AstraZeneca PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AZN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.49%, with a gain of 2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.38, showing growth from the present price of $68.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AstraZeneca PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in AZN has decreased by -8.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 85,919,796 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.69 billion, following the sale of -8,310,073 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in AZN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,606,887 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.2 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 48,297,922.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -504,060 position in AZN. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 2.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.46%, now holding 39.38 million shares worth $2.61 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its AZN holdings by 2.61% and now holds 21.39 million AZN shares valued at $1.42 billion with the added 0.54 million shares during the period. AZN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.30% at present.