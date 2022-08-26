The share price of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rose to $30.34 per share on Thursday from $30.22. While PPL Corporation has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPL rose by 3.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.99 to $24.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PPL. Credit Suisse also rated PPL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Argus April 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PPL, as published in its report on April 04, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from March 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PPL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.90 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PPL Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PPL is recording an average volume of 5.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.10%, with a loss of -1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.18, showing growth from the present price of $30.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PPL Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Electric sector, PPL Corporation (PPL) is based in the USA. When comparing PPL Corporation shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PPL has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,764,996 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.52 billion, following the purchase of 2,236,966 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PPL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,256,211 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.32 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,419,368.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,176,984 position in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme sold an additional -1.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.80%, now holding 20.08 million shares worth $583.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its PPL holdings by -1.76% and now holds 15.18 million PPL shares valued at $441.4 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. PPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.