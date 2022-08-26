Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) marked $167.13 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $165.58. While Johnson & Johnson has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JNJ fell by -4.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $186.69 to $155.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 22, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recommending Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated JNJ shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $173 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2022. Bernstein March 16, 2022d the rating to Mkt Perform on March 16, 2022, and set its price target from $180 to $183. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for JNJ, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $161 for JNJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ currently pays a dividend of $4.52 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Johnson & Johnson’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JNJ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.31%, with a gain of 0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $187.84, showing growth from the present price of $167.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JNJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Johnson & Johnson Shares?

The USA based company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the biggest names in Drug Manufacturers – General. When comparing Johnson & Johnson shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JNJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JNJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JNJ has increased by 1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 232,070,524 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.5 billion, following the purchase of 4,151,749 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in JNJ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,143,915 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.62 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 141,083,298.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 4,187,593 position in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.74%, now holding 46.71 million shares worth $8.15 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its JNJ holdings by -0.57% and now holds 33.86 million JNJ shares valued at $5.91 billion with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. JNJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.70% at present.