Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) closed Thursday at $20.20 per share, up from $18.92 a day earlier. While Weibo Corporation has overperformed by 6.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WB fell by -62.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.27 to $17.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.46% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) recommending Neutral. A report published by UBS on March 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WB. Credit Suisse also Upgraded WB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 19, 2021. Barclays April 22, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WB, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Weibo Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WB is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.43%, with a gain of 11.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.37, showing growth from the present price of $20.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weibo Corporation Shares?

Weibo Corporation (WB) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Weibo Corporation shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -232.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s position in WB has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.98 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in WB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 238,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $94.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,931,600.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 466,922 position in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased an additional 1.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 85.25%, now holding 3.58 million shares worth $68.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its WB holdings by 0.28% and now holds 3.49 million WB shares valued at $67.04 million with the added 9586.0 shares during the period. WB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.80% at present.