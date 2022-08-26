The share price of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) rose to $18.22 per share on Thursday from $17.89. While Manulife Financial Corporation has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MFC fell by -8.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.19 to $16.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MFC. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on February 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $36. CIBC December 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for MFC, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MFC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.03 per share.

To gain a thorough understanding of Manulife Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MFC is recording an average volume of 3.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.72%, with a loss of -3.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.64, showing growth from the present price of $18.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manulife Financial Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Life sector, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is based in the Canada. When comparing Manulife Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in MFC has increased by 2.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 123,051,851 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.25 billion, following the purchase of 3,078,648 additional shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in MFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,672,642 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,177,740.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 519,530 position in MFC. BMO Asset Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.39%, now holding 40.38 million shares worth $739.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. increased its MFC holdings by 5.19% and now holds 39.82 million MFC shares valued at $729.44 million with the added 1.97 million shares during the period. MFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.70% at present.