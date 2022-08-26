As of Thursday, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (NYSE:EPD) stock closed at $27.23, up from $27.07 the previous day. While Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPD rose by 22.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.65 to $20.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.13% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, Truist started tracking Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on April 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for EPD. Morgan Stanley January 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EPD, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for EPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Investors in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.90 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EPD is recording 6.20M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.04%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.42, showing growth from the present price of $27.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) based in the USA. When comparing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s position in EPD has decreased by -0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,211,686 shares of the stock, with a value of $887.75 million, following the sale of -92,071 additional shares during the last quarter. ALPS Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EPD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,151,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $671.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,115,338.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC added a 1,027,231 position in EPD. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.55%, now holding 18.74 million shares worth $500.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fayez Sarofim & Co. decreased its EPD holdings by -0.06% and now holds 15.99 million EPD shares valued at $427.3 million with the lessened 9755.0 shares during the period. EPD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.50% at present.