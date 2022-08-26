As of Thursday, ING Groep N.V.’s (NYSE:ING) stock closed at $9.04, up from $9.03 the previous day. While ING Groep N.V. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ING fell by -32.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.56 to $8.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.27% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Barclays Upgraded ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) to Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ING. Credit Suisse September 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ING, as published in its report on September 08, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Investors in ING Groep N.V. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ING is recording 4.87M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.67%, with a loss of -4.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.40, showing growth from the present price of $9.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ING Groep N.V. Shares?

The Banks – Diversified market is dominated by ING Groep N.V. (ING) based in the Netherlands. When comparing ING Groep N.V. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s position in ING has increased by 8.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 56,078,825 shares of the stock, with a value of $545.65 million, following the purchase of 4,372,608 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 11,680,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,680,100.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Management LLC added a 228,791 position in ING. Parametric Portfolio Associates L purchased an additional 1.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.12%, now holding 6.36 million shares worth $61.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its ING holdings by 197.33% and now holds 5.42 million ING shares valued at $52.75 million with the added 3.6 million shares during the period. ING shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.50% at present.