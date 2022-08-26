As of Thursday, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock closed at $419.25, up from $412.02 the previous day. While Ulta Beauty Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ULTA rose by 7.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $438.63 to $330.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to Strong Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ULTA. UBS also reiterated ULTA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $475 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2021. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Hold on December 03, 2021, but set its price target from $400 to $435. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ULTA, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. Raymond James’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $485 for ULTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ULTA is recording 860.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 2.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $456.45, showing growth from the present price of $419.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ULTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ulta Beauty Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) based in the USA. When comparing Ulta Beauty Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 53.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ULTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ULTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ULTA has decreased by -2.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,538,335 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.15 billion, following the sale of -131,619 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ULTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -49,872 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,843,204.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -92,536 position in ULTA. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.40%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $563.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual decreased its ULTA holdings by -2.32% and now holds 1.18 million ULTA shares valued at $459.15 million with the lessened 28000.0 shares during the period. ULTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.70% at present.