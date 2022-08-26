TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) closed Thursday at $53.98 per share, up from $53.65 a day earlier. While TotalEnergies SE has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTE rose by 22.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.15 to $43.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.16% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) to Buy. A report published by Bernstein on June 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TTE. Piper Sandler April 07, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $72 to $64. Jefferies April 06, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TTE, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

The current dividend for TTE investors is set at $2.94 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TotalEnergies SE’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTE is recording an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.50%, with a gain of 0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.14, showing growth from the present price of $53.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TotalEnergies SE Shares?

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is based in the France and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Integrated market. When comparing TotalEnergies SE shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 165.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s position in TTE has increased by 3.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,863,177 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.37 billion, following the purchase of 812,418 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,673,271 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.26 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,672,622.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 711,187 position in TTE. Franklin Advisers, Inc. sold an additional -1.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.81%, now holding 7.54 million shares worth $384.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its TTE holdings by 6.94% and now holds 6.79 million TTE shares valued at $346.75 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. TTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.