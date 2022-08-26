A share of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) closed at $89.91 per share on Thursday, up from $88.60 day before. While Morgan Stanley has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MS fell by -13.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.73 to $72.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.03% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to Outperform. A report published by Odeon on January 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MS. Citigroup also Upgraded MS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2021. Jefferies resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MS, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

It’s important to note that MS shareholders are currently getting $3.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Morgan Stanley’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MS is registering an average volume of 7.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.41%, with a loss of -1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.90, showing growth from the present price of $89.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Morgan Stanley Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Morgan Stanley (MS) is based in the USA. When comparing Morgan Stanley shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MS has decreased by -5.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 122,701,247 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.34 billion, following the sale of -7,747,790 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -205,317 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.58 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 113,673,240.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -3,376,540 position in MS. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 6.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.65%, now holding 44.33 million shares worth $3.74 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its MS holdings by 2.19% and now holds 33.12 million MS shares valued at $2.79 billion with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. MS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.70% at present.