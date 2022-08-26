Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) marked $1.60 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $1.76. While Cyren Ltd. has underperformed by -9.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRN fell by -84.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $1.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.54% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 24, 2015, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CYRN.

Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cyren Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CYRN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.03%, with a loss of -7.51% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cyren Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem’s position in CYRN has decreased by -19.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 202,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.35 million, following the sale of -48,594 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,578 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40554.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,578.

During the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC added a 4,412 position in CYRN. Herald Investment Management Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 8394.0 shares worth $14438.0. At the end of the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management decreased its CYRN holdings by -0.02% and now holds 8300.0 CYRN shares valued at $14276.0 with the lessened 2.0 shares during the period. CYRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.00% at present.