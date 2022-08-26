The share price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rose to $64.67 per share on Thursday from $64.36. While The Coca-Cola Company has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KO rose by 15.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.20 to $52.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.58% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 28, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on February 11, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KO. UBS also reiterated KO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 11, 2022, but set its price target from $65 to $70. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for KO, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $76 for KO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Coca-Cola Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KO is recording an average volume of 14.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.08%, with a loss of -0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.61, showing growth from the present price of $64.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Coca-Cola Company Shares?

A leading company in the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is based in the USA. When comparing The Coca-Cola Company shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in KO has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 400,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.67 billion, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,691,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 342,813,617.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 19,877,508 position in KO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.75%, now holding 170.68 million shares worth $10.95 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its KO holdings by 23.45% and now holds 82.73 million KO shares valued at $5.31 billion with the added 15.71 million shares during the period. KO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.