The share price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) fell to $38.58 per share on Thursday from $38.87. While Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has underperformed by -0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQUA rose by 0.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.38 to $30.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AQUA. Stifel also reiterated AQUA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Outperform on November 17, 2021, but set its price target from $44 to $51. Credit Suisse resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AQUA, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for AQUA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AQUA is recording an average volume of 612.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.03%, with a loss of -3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.10, showing growth from the present price of $38.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQUA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is based in the USA. When comparing Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 84.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AQUA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AQUA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AQUA has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,826,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $412.59 million, following the purchase of 78,250 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AQUA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -41,814 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,887,262.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management added a 624,717 position in AQUA. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.03%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $201.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its AQUA holdings by -8.91% and now holds 4.37 million AQUA shares valued at $166.5 million with the lessened -0.43 million shares during the period.