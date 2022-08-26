A share of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) closed at $106.70 per share on Thursday, up from $100.93 day before. While Entegris Inc. has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -7.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.00 to $85.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.20% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on February 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded ENTG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ENTG, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from October 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

It’s important to note that ENTG shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Entegris Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENTG is registering an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.77, showing growth from the present price of $106.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,603,955 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 billion, following the purchase of 159,966 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,572,228 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.06 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,662,561.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -229,617 position in ENTG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.45%, now holding 8.21 million shares worth $901.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its ENTG holdings by 20.62% and now holds 7.64 million ENTG shares valued at $839.23 million with the added 1.31 million shares during the period. ENTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.