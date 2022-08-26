As of Thursday, CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) stock closed at $102.15, up from $101.28 the previous day. While CVS Health Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVS rose by 22.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.25 to $81.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.40% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) recommending Buy. A report published by Bernstein on May 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CVS. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded CVS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 29, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CVS, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Seaport Research Partners’s report from December 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for CVS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Investors in CVS Health Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CVS Health Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CVS is recording 4.82M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.44%, with a loss of -1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $120.14, showing growth from the present price of $102.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVS Health Corporation Shares?

The Healthcare Plans market is dominated by CVS Health Corporation (CVS) based in the USA. When comparing CVS Health Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CVS has increased by 2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 108,724,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.4 billion, following the purchase of 2,198,170 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CVS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,619,681 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.74 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 60,024,066.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 202,627 position in CVS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.58 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.97%, now holding 58.68 million shares worth $5.61 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its CVS holdings by -6.68% and now holds 26.26 million CVS shares valued at $2.51 billion with the lessened -1.88 million shares during the period. CVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.