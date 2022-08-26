A share of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) closed at $96.92 per share on Thursday, down from $97.73 day before. While Crown Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCK fell by -12.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.42 to $85.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.55% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) to Equal Weight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCK. Mizuho also rated CCK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $129 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2021. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CCK, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Truist’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $138 for CCK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

It’s important to note that CCK shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCK is registering an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $123.25, showing growth from the present price of $96.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crown Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCK has decreased by -1.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,410,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.16 billion, following the sale of -193,816 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in CCK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -279,486 additional shares for a total stake of worth $617.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,071,763.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,012,664 position in CCK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.46%, now holding 4.52 million shares worth $459.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L decreased its CCK holdings by -4.07% and now holds 3.42 million CCK shares valued at $347.42 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. CCK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.