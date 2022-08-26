The share price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) fell to $80.92 per share on Thursday from $81.00. While Colgate-Palmolive Company has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CL rose by 4.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.61 to $72.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.33% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to Equal Weight. A report published by Atlantic Equities on May 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CL. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for CL, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $91 for CL shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 460.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CL is recording an average volume of 4.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.11%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.89, showing growth from the present price of $80.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Colgate-Palmolive Company Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is based in the USA. When comparing Colgate-Palmolive Company shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CL has increased by 0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 74,252,604 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.85 billion, following the purchase of 487,354 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -284,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.88 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 49,317,162.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -819,217 position in CL. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.37%, now holding 39.09 million shares worth $3.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its CL holdings by -6.03% and now holds 30.55 million CL shares valued at $2.41 billion with the lessened -1.96 million shares during the period. CL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.