Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) closed Thursday at $16.91 per share, up from $16.69 a day earlier. While Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLE rose by 15.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.69 to $14.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.61% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APLE. Barclays September 01, 2021d the rating to Overweight on September 01, 2021, and set its price target from $17 to $19. B. Riley Securities December 02, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLE, as published in its report on December 02, 2020. Compass Point’s report from October 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for APLE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

The current dividend for APLE investors is set at $0.84 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APLE is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.04%, with a loss of -2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Shares?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market. When comparing Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 216.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APLE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APLE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in APLE has decreased by -3.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,663,843 shares of the stock, with a value of $528.15 million, following the sale of -1,049,372 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in APLE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 718,297 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,952,807.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 63,616 position in APLE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 49411.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.48%, now holding 10.44 million shares worth $174.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its APLE holdings by -22.94% and now holds 6.76 million APLE shares valued at $112.8 million with the lessened -2.01 million shares during the period. APLE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.