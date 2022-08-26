Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) closed Thursday at $37.29 per share, up from $35.44 a day earlier. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM fell by -7.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.34 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.12% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) to Neutral. A report published by CLSA on July 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATHM. The Benchmark Company February 28, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATHM, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. UBS’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ATHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

The current dividend for ATHM investors is set at $0.53 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Autohome Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATHM is recording an average volume of 676.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 7.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.17, showing growth from the present price of $37.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in ATHM has decreased by -12.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,488,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $338.65 million, following the sale of -1,318,730 additional shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -74,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,218,609.

During the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. added a 176,877 position in ATHM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.76%, now holding 2.66 million shares worth $94.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIL Investment Advisors decreased its ATHM holdings by -21.59% and now holds 2.64 million ATHM shares valued at $94.34 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.50% at present.