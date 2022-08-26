The share price of American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rose to $55.26 per share on Thursday from $54.32. While American International Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIG rose by 0.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.73 to $48.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.51% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 10, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to Peer Perform. A report published by Goldman on November 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AIG. Jefferies also rated AIG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $63. Atlantic Equities February 26, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AIG, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for AIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AIG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American International Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AIG is recording an average volume of 4.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.80%, with a loss of -3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.10, showing growth from the present price of $55.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American International Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Diversified sector, American International Group Inc. (AIG) is based in the USA. When comparing American International Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2966.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIG has decreased by -1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 75,629,825 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.92 billion, following the sale of -1,509,477 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AIG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -40.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -28,904,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.21 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,626,347.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,348,091 position in AIG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -3.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.67%, now holding 34.88 million shares worth $1.81 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its AIG holdings by 0.64% and now holds 31.53 million AIG shares valued at $1.63 billion with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. AIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.00% at present.