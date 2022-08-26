Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) closed Thursday at $46.39 per share, up from $45.80 a day earlier. While Altria Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MO fell by -4.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.05 to $41.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.82% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for MO. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded MO shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Bernstein May 10, 2022d the rating to Mkt Perform on May 10, 2022, and set its price target from $58 to $53. RBC Capital Mkts March 28, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MO, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. Goldman’s report from March 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $57 for MO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

The current dividend for MO investors is set at $3.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Altria Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -99.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MO is recording an average volume of 10.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.14%, with a gain of 1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.28, showing growth from the present price of $46.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altria Group Inc. Shares?

Altria Group Inc. (MO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Tobacco market. When comparing Altria Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MO has increased by 0.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 150,603,948 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.61 billion, following the purchase of 594,423 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 12,809,936 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 100,008,849.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -26,636,610 position in MO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.78%, now holding 71.07 million shares worth $3.12 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its MO holdings by 4.58% and now holds 37.96 million MO shares valued at $1.67 billion with the added 1.66 million shares during the period. MO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.30% at present.