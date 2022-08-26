The share price of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rose to $180.99 per share on Thursday from $179.91. While Advance Auto Parts Inc. has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP fell by -14.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $244.55 to $164.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.99% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on January 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for AAP. Truist also rated AAP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $273 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 13, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Strong Buy on November 17, 2021, but set its price target from $265 to $275. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for AAP, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $268 for AAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AAP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $6.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AAP is recording an average volume of 761.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.51%, with a loss of -12.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $222.06, showing growth from the present price of $180.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is based in the USA. When comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AAP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AAP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AAP has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,758,615 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.31 billion, following the purchase of 40,963 additional shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in AAP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -130,096 additional shares for a total stake of worth $616.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,183,593.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau subtracted a -303,870 position in AAP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 62138.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.19%, now holding 2.78 million shares worth $537.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AAP holdings by -3.86% and now holds 2.76 million AAP shares valued at $534.69 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period.