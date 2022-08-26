Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) marked $39.69 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $39.61. While Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KDP rose by 13.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.31 to $32.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, UBS Downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KDP. Wells Fargo also Upgraded KDP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 29, 2021. JP Morgan March 19, 2021d the rating to Overweight on March 19, 2021, and set its price target from $33 to $39. Morgan Stanley March 11, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for KDP, as published in its report on March 11, 2021. Bernstein’s report from January 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for KDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

KDP currently pays a dividend of $0.75 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KDP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.16%, with a loss of -0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.53, showing growth from the present price of $39.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is one of the biggest names in Beverages – Non-Alcoholic. When comparing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KDP has increased by 28.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 61,197,709 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.37 billion, following the purchase of 13,563,579 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in KDP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -20,148,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 57,201,086.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 3,324,111 position in KDP. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -9.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.07%, now holding 43.17 million shares worth $1.67 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its KDP holdings by 84.66% and now holds 41.67 million KDP shares valued at $1.61 billion with the added 19.11 million shares during the period. KDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.50% at present.