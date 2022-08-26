Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) closed Thursday at $14.02 per share, up from $13.91 a day earlier. While Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAK fell by -16.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.31 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.00% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Cowen Upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TAK. Cowen Initiated an Market Perform rating on November 01, 2019, and assigned a price target of $19.50. Daiwa Securities August 15, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TAK, as published in its report on August 15, 2019.

Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

The current dividend for TAK investors is set at $1.13 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TAK is recording an average volume of 2.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.95%, with a loss of -1.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.10, showing growth from the present price of $14.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Shares?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is based in the Japan and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd.’s position in TAK has increased by 10.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,751,715 shares of the stock, with a value of $69.42 million, following the purchase of 432,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in TAK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 324,865 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,067,596.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L subtracted a -454,636 position in TAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.90%, now holding 2.83 million shares worth $41.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its TAK holdings by 1.84% and now holds 2.26 million TAK shares valued at $33.02 million with the added 40761.0 shares during the period. TAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.