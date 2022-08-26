DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) closed Thursday at $1.31 per share, up from $1.24 a day earlier. While DouYu International Holdings Limited has overperformed by 5.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOYU fell by -65.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.56 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.97% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) to Underweight. China Renaissance also rated DOYU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. China Renaissance November 05, 2020d the rating to Hold on November 05, 2020, and set its price target from $13 to $16.06. JP Morgan October 14, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOYU, as published in its report on October 14, 2020. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOYU is recording an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -0.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.11, showing growth from the present price of $1.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOYU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DouYu International Holdings Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOYU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOYU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management’s position in DOYU has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,869,051 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.67 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in DOYU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -267,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,053,400.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in DOYU. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 4.2 million shares worth $4.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DOYU holdings by 66.69% and now holds 3.91 million DOYU shares valued at $4.45 million with the added 1.56 million shares during the period. DOYU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.60% at present.